Jennifer Lawrence is setting the record straight. The No Hard Feelingsactress staunchly shut down speculation that she had a fling with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus.

The Oscar winner joined Andy Cohen on Monday's Watch What Happens Live, and after sharing her thoughts on everything from her past red carpet looks to the Vanderpump Rules "Scandoval" drama, she played yet another game of "Plead the Fifth."

Cohen used the opportunity to ask the seemingly nervous Lawrence about speculation that Cyrus had subtly shaded her in her music video for "Flowers," because a fling between Lawrence and Hemsworth.

"Not true," Lawrence said, before Cohen even finished the question. "I would love to [respond], it's not true. Total rumor."

The speculation about the fling came when, in Cyrus' music video for "Flowers" -- seen by many fans as a breakup song slamming her marriage to ex-husband Hemsworth -- Cyrus rocks a gold dress that is vaguely reminiscent of a dress Lawrence wore during a Hunger Games premiere, alongside Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus/YouTube

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Adding fuel to the fire, during a previous appearance on WWHL, Lawrence suggested she did have an off-screen kiss with Hemsworth during filming. However, Lawrence thinks it wouldn't make sense for any ire to be directed toward her.

"I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time," Lawrence said, smiling, "But it was years after they broke up."

"So I just assume that was like a coincidence," she said of Cyrus' gold dress,

She also addressed a prior romance while answering her next question, posed by Cohen: "On a scale from one to totally confused how much did you understand your film mother!? Be honest."

"I'm going to be honest," Lawrence said. "Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had the CliffsNotes. So, five? Or four."

Lawrence was dating director Darren Aronofsky, after the pair met and hit it off in 2016 while filming the surreal horror movie. However, they split up in November 2017.

"[So], if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do," Lawrence joked with a wink.

Now, Lawrence is returning to filmmaking after she took an acting hiatus to start her family. She tied the knot with husband Cooke Maroney in October 2019, and the pair share a 1-year-old son, Cy.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lawrence on Filming Nude Scenes for 'Raunchy' Comedy 'No Hard Feelings' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Jennifer Lawrence Was 'Immediately' Rejected After 'Twilight' Audition

Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Comments About Her Mom Selling Her Toilet

How J.Law Got Her 'No Hard Feelings' Co-Star to Defer Harvard for Role

Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Decade-Old Interview Predicting Her Future

Related Gallery