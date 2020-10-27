Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer to Star in New Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’

There’s something about Jennifer Lopez and movie weddings. In addition to having starred in classic nuptial-themed rom-coms like Monster-in-Law and The Wedding Planner and the upcomingMarry Mewith Maluma and Owen Wilson, the Golden Globe-nominated performer has set her sights on getting hitched onscreen yet again in Shotgun Wedding. Her co-star? None other than Armie Hammer.

The romantic comedy, which was announced on Tuesday by Lionsgate, will center on Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Hammer), who gather their very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. Oh, and to make things worse, in the middle of it all, the entire wedding party is taken hostage in what promises to be a raucous hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure.

Jason Moore, best known for Pitch Perfect and the Tina Fey-Amy Poehler comedy Sisters, will direct from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether (No Strings Attached).

“Jennifer and Armie’s irresistible magnetism, separately and together, make them the perfect pairing for this action comedy,” said Erin Westerman, President of Production for Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group. “They are both incredibly funny actors that can also deliver on the action, but what sets this movie apart is the way their infectious chemistry commands the screen. You can’t take your eyes off them.”

Meanwhile, Lopez recently expressed the importance of letting her Latinx roots shine.

“That was always my goal from the beginning of my career,” Lopez told Billboard Latin. “I never just wanted to be put in a box. I wanted to always be a person, you know? Like, look at me like I'm a person. Don't look at me like I'm one type of person over here and I can only do these things.”

“I can do anything,” she added. “Let me play the president of the United States! You should let me play, you know, whatever. I should be able to do that and that's always been my goal with my career, is to show diversity in the different things and characters that I could play. Everybody knows that I'm a Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx. It's not something I've ever tried to hide or ever thought I should hide so I can get ahead. I always felt that that individuality is what made me different from every other actress that was out there.”

For more on Lopez, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Go-To Face Mask

Jennifer Lopez Says Her Boricua Roots Are the 'Secret to My Success'

J.Lo & Camila Cabello Talk 'Cinderella' & Super Bowl Halftime Secrets

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Most Career-Defining Moments (ET Flashback) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery