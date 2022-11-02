Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Have Adjusted to Blended Family Life, Source Says
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Holiday Plans and How Th…
Christina Applegate Diagnosed With MS
Matthew Perry Says He Felt 'Nothing' When 'Friends' Ended
Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dead at 28 Following Fatal Shooting
Where 'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Stands After Drama With Shayn…
Kim Kardashian Fully Transforms Into ‘X-Men’s Mystique
Prince Harry Shares Rare Update on Kids Archie and Lilibet
Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley’s Engagement (Exclusive)
Kylie Jenner Explains Why She Stopped Posting So Much on Social …
Tom Brady Addresses 'Amicable' Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Focused …
Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales Become MGK and Megan Fox for…
‘Firefly Lane’: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke on Emotional Go…
Adele 'Absolutely' Wants Marriage and Kids With Rich Paul
Hailey Bieber Details Her Sex Life With Justin Bieber: From Posi…
Adam Zimmer, Bengals Assistant Coach, Dead at 38
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine Argue About Whether or Not Th…
Heidi Klum Makes Epic Costume Reveal at Her Annual Halloween Bas…
Cheryl Burke Reveals If She'd Get Married Again and Her Current …
Adele Dances to Rihanna’s ‘What’s My Name?’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living in newlywed bliss! A source tells ET that the couple is "truly living their best lives" more than two months after their second wedding.
"Jen and Ben are essentially inseparable and feel like getting married was one of the best things they've ever done," the source says. "They are over the moon in love."
That happiness extends to the five children they have between them. Lopez and her ex, Marc Anthony, share 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Affleck and his ex, Jennifer Garner, are parents to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.
"They are happier than ever, as are their families," the source says. "Everyone is adjusted and getting along very well. They feel very unified."
"They're really focused on settling down as a big family and making sure that everyone is continually comfortable and happy," the source continues. "They're looking forward to making more memories together this holiday season, traveling, and keeping things low key."
The source adds that "Jen Garner is supportive and just wants her kids to be happy."
That echoes what a source told ET last month, that Garner "is happy for Ben and likes that he is so happy." At the time, the source added that the actress "wishes him nothing but the best and has moved on and is happy in her own relationship." Garner is currently dating businessman John Miller.
When it comes down to it, the source said that "there is no bad blood" between the co-parents.
RELATED CONTENT:
How JLo and Ben Affleck Are Planning the Holidays with Their Exes
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Newlywed Life
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Make First Event Appearance Since Wedding
Related Gallery