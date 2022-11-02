Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living in newlywed bliss! A source tells ET that the couple is "truly living their best lives" more than two months after their second wedding.

"Jen and Ben are essentially inseparable and feel like getting married was one of the best things they've ever done," the source says. "They are over the moon in love."

That happiness extends to the five children they have between them. Lopez and her ex, Marc Anthony, share 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Affleck and his ex, Jennifer Garner, are parents to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

"They are happier than ever, as are their families," the source says. "Everyone is adjusted and getting along very well. They feel very unified."

"They're really focused on settling down as a big family and making sure that everyone is continually comfortable and happy," the source continues. "They're looking forward to making more memories together this holiday season, traveling, and keeping things low key."

The source adds that "Jen Garner is supportive and just wants her kids to be happy."

That echoes what a source told ET last month, that Garner "is happy for Ben and likes that he is so happy." At the time, the source added that the actress "wishes him nothing but the best and has moved on and is happy in her own relationship." Garner is currently dating businessman John Miller.

When it comes down to it, the source said that "there is no bad blood" between the co-parents.

