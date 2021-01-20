Inauguration Day for a new president -- along with the introduction of a new administration -- doesn't come without its excitement. And in the case of the soon-to-be 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden and the vice president-elect Kamala Harris (the first woman and person of color in history to take on the role), this year is no exception. With less than one day away until Biden takes office, everyone is getting excited -- including A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez.

Ahead of Inauguration Day (which has a history of featuring celebrity performers), J.Lo posted a photo of herself posing in front of a plane with the caption, "DC Bound..." to showcase a monochrome menswear-inspired ensemble for her flight to the Capitol.

Lopez donned a head-to-toe look from Italian fashion designer Alberta Ferretti, which featured a charcoal gray sweater, slouchy trousers, boots, a wool trench and a fedora. The artist -- who launched her skincare brand JLo Beauty earlier this year -- also donned a textured belt, brown crocodile-embossed handbag and sunglasses to complete her look.

Inauguration Day 2021 will take place on Wednesday around 12 p.m. EST. Along with J.Lo, the event will have performances from stars like Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks. Other celebrities slated to make appearances include Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and John Legend.

Create a look inspired by Jennifer Lopez's menswear outfit with these pieces below.

Banana Republic Double-Faced Cocoon Coat Banana Republic Banana Republic Double-Faced Cocoon Coat A warm, wool-blend coat to keep you cozy even on the coldest days. Throw it on for your next errand run or save it for a more formal occasion. $174 AT BANANA REPUBLIC (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Everlane The Cashmere Crew Everlane Everlane The Cashmere Crew A cozy and affordable cashmere sweater to keep you warm throughout the winter months. $100 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

Mango Pleated Suit Pants Mango Mango Pleated Suit Pants These classic trousers will be a staple in your wardrobe for years. Dress it up with a button-down blouse or keep it casual with a T-shirt or sweater. $59.99 AT MANGO (REGULARLY $79.99) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Biden-Harris Inauguration: How Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks Are Preparing

Alex Rodriguez Talks Possibility of Marrying Jennifer Lopez in 2021

Alex Rodriguez on Jennifer Lopez's Nerves for Inauguration Performance

The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask

Jennifer Lopez's Skincare Line JLo Beauty Is Here!

How Jennifer Lopez's Son Inspired Her to Advocate for Social Change