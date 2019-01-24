Jennifer Lopez is up to the challenge!



On Thursday, the Second Act star showcased her enviable abs while wearing colorful leggings and a baby-blue sports bra.



“Day 4 & feeling..... a lil better :) Who’s with me?,” she captioned the stunning image.



As Lopez teased in her post, she and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are in the midst of a 10-day challenge in which they are not consuming any sugar or carbs. And, judging by this new photo, it’s going just fine!

Just two days prior, Lopez and her former baseball pro fella hopped on Instagram to challenge some of their friends to see if they can go 10 days without a sugary snack.



“So we’re just walking in from the gym and we’re in the middle of our 10-day challenge and it’s getting lonely and we’d like to challenge, so let’s challenge some people,” she announced. “So, no sugar, no carbs, 10 days. I’m challenging Leah Remini, I’m challenging Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and I’m challenging Hoda [Kotb]. Hoda! I know you’re up for a good challenge.”



Next, Rodriguez challenged businessman Gary Vaynerchuk, Michael Strahan and his business partner Mark Mastrov. And before long, the pair got a response!

"I'm excited and I want to do it, and if y'all are my friends, which I think you are," Kotb said to Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Al Roker in a clip for Twitter, "we should all do this together."



However soon after, Daly pulled out when a fellow Twitter user reminded him that, if he takes on the challenge now, he’d have to be sugar and carb-free on Super Bowl Sunday!



“Omg! Great point! I’m out,” he wrote in response.

Get more breaking news below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Makes Her Music Comeback With 'Anxiety' Anthem

'Roma' Actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero May Miss the Oscars Over Visa Issues

Alex Rodriguez Hilariously Messes With Fan Who Says He Looks Like Jennifer Lopez's Boyfriend -- Watch!

Related Gallery