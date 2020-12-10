There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez is one of a kind!

The multi-talented entertainer was honored with the Icon Award during the 2020 Billboard Women in Music virtual event on Thursday. While J.Lo was being praised, the superstar took a moment to thank all those who have helped her get to where she's at, including her mother, Guadalupe, fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their "four beautiful kids."

Before being awarded the recognition, she was introduced by her Marry Me co-star and friend Maluma, who praised her for her talents and strong work ethic.

"Jennifer, the world admires your compassion, resilience and passion for entertainment," said Maluma. "We know it’s not easy, but you definitely make it look that way. You’re not only an iconic singer, actress, businesswoman and superstar, you are also my iconic friend."

Lopez then began by expressing, "Music has always, always been my passion."

"My mom used to put me on the kitchen table and would show me how to do the booty shake, or we'd sing the oldies, whatever was at the top of the Billboard charts at the time," she recalled. "Those are my first performances. It's what inspired me to do what I've had the privilege to do for all of you all these years."

"Of course, I want to thank my beautiful family for going on the road with me, for touring with me, for supporting me, for allowing me to be the artist that I am," Lopez gushed. "Alex and our four beautiful kids, thank you so much. I love you. Everything I do is for you guys."

She also thanked her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, as well as various people in the music industry who helped her bring her visions to life. She concluded by sending a message to her fans, saying, "I do it for you and I can't do it without you."

ET recently sat down with Lopez, where she touched on her life imitating her art. "It's funny because life does reflect into things you are doing at times," the Hustlers star explained.

"But it's just kind of a coincidence because when I did 'El Anillo,' the song in Spanish, which is, 'When are you going to give me a ring?,' I was not really trying to send a message," she noted. "It was just a song that we wrote that we liked and with Marry Me, it was something we were developing for, I would say, seven years."

Hear more of what she shared in the video below.

