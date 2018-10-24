Jennifer Lopez is a triple threat on the stage -- but she's learning some of beau Alex Rodriguez's talents during the World Series!

The cute couple returned to Fenway Park for game two of the championship series between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday -- once again dressed to the nines -- and posted some sweet videos from their seats in the stands.

"Here we are at Fenway after four and a half [innings]," Rodriguez reported. "2-1 Dodgers, Jennifer, what's the sign?"

Rodriguez then turned the camera on his lady love, who did her best imitation of a base coach, touching her nose and chin and brushing off her sleeve to make a call. "There you have it, looks like a hit and run," Rodriguez announced. "Back to you, Joe!"

The former All-Star shortstop was busy throughout the night, with his duties as a post-season commentator for MLB on Fox. However, he found the time to shares some more cute videos of Lopez, including one of her rocking out to Rihanna's "We Found Love" during a break in the action.

Lopez also shared a video to her Stories of the historic ballpark, where the Red Sox eventually won 4-2 to take a two-game lead in the series.

Last month, Rodriguez opened up about his baseball career and his relationship with Lopez in an interview with Cigar Aficionado.

“Jennifer, when you talk about power, and you talk about beautiful, both inside and outside," he raved. "The way she mothers her twins, the way she’s with my daughters. There’s just so much admiration. And what I love about Jennifer is how genuine, how real, and how much she does for others, and how much she inspires others, men and women.”

