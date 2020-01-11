Jennifer Lopez can't get enough of Versace!

At 50 years old, the Hustlers star is looking better than ever, and her new campaign with the Italian luxury fashion brand proves that. Photographed by duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, JLo is jaw-dropping in an array of sexy and seductive ensembles from the spring-summer 2020 runway collection.

"I am so excited I can finally reveal that I am the face of the #VersaceSS20 campaign! ✨ Thank you to @Donatella_Versace and everyone at @Versace for your vision and collaboration," the "If You Had My Love" singer wrote on her Instagram on Saturday, next to a slideshow.

The Versace campaign imagery "depicts vanity and uncensored expression as a form of self-love," the brand states.

“I am so proud Google Images was invented after Jennifer wore that dress. Today, we celebrate that moment that was possible thanks to this incredible woman!” Donatella Versace expressed in a statement, recalling Lopez's unforgettable 2000 GRAMMYs dress.

Fans will remember Lopez breaking the internet when she closed the Versace Milan Fashion Week show in September, wearing an almost identical recreation of her now-iconic jungle print dress. The internet went wild for J.Lo's sultry look and fierceness as she strut her stuff down the runway in a new version of the gown that cemented her into fashion history.

Lopez's risqué GRAMMYs look also made history, as it was later revealed that because of that dress, Google images was created. Twenty years since Donatella first showed off the tropical green print for her collection, the designer reprised it with Lopez's help. She also wore the piece when she hosted Saturday Night Live in December.

Revisit Lopez's incredible Fashion Week moment in the video below.

