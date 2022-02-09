Jennifer Lopez Says She Sneaks Off to the 'Bathroom, Closets' for 'Private Moments' With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is sharing where her and Ben Affleck steal some private time. The 52-year-old triple-threat star appears on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and opens up about where she and her beau escape to have alone time away from the five children they have between them.
"Bathroom, closet. Private moments," Lopez reveals. "For private moments to have talks, do things."
Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex, Marc Anthony, while Affleck and his ex, Jennifer Garner, are parents to Samuel, 9, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16.
The actress and Affleck rekindled their early aughts romance last year, and Lopez admits, "I don't think that anybody was more surprised than us."
"You never could imagine that something like that could happen," she says of their renewed love. "It's a beautiful thing."
On Tuesday, Lopez and Affleck stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest flick, Marry Me.
"It's a great date night. We're super happy," Lopez told ET's Nischelle Turner of attending the premiere with her beau. "What can I tell you? We're just having a good time."
In the flick, Lopez stars as pop star whose love life is in the public eye, something the actress can certainly relate to.
"She's a recording artist, she has her own businesses, she does branding, she had lived her life in the public eye, had some ups and down in a relationship," Lopez told ET of her character, Kat Valdez. "Anything that I could relate to, I obviously wanted to put that into the film. So, it was a good, little meta experience for me."
Marry Me will hit theaters and begin streaming Feb. 11 on Peacock.
