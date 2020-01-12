Jennifer Lopez is having a great time on her awards season journey, but she's not stressing over getting more accolades.

The actress stunned in all her cerulean splendor as she walked the red carpet at the 45th Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards Ceremony on Saturday at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, California, where she was honored with the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Hustlers.

Lopez spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, and opened up about the excitement of the season, especially being in the spotlight as a major contender for an Oscar.

"I think these things are just a big thrill ride. You know? I don't know what it is about them. Any way you go. But I'm super happy to be here tonight," Lopez shared. "[I'm] really flattered that the LA Film Critics chose me as the Best Supporting Actress of the year. That's a big deal. I feel really honored."

Lopez is also up for Best Supporting Actress at Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards, and will find out if she's up for an Oscar when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences releases this year's list of nominees early Monday morning.

However, when asked if she plans on waking up around the break of dawn to find out if she's one of the lucky few, Lopez said she's no in rush to find out.

"No, no, no. No. No. Call me when it's over," she said with a laugh.

After all, even if she doesn't walk away with a nom, Lopez says she really has "nothing to complain about."

"Except a few sore muscles from rehearsals," she added, referring to her preparations for her performance at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. "I mean, my life right now is just so amazing. My personal life, my kids, everything. Everything's just in a great place, and I feel really lucky."

Lopez said she's also "really grateful" for everyone who "supports me and loves me and who has followed me over the years and has been there with me when things weren't so great."

"And now things are amazing and we get to celebrate," she added.

For more on Lopez' emotional awards season journey over the past few months, check out the video below.

