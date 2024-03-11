Jennifer Love Hewitt is saying mum's the word when it comes to the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, which was announced in 2023.

Talking with ET's Deidre Behar from the season 7 premiere of 9-1-1 on Monday, the 45-year-old actress kept the details to a minimum while all but ensuring her involvement in the project.

"I can't confirm but I won't deny, how about that?" Hewitt said, adding that if she "hypothetically" were to come back for the planned sequel, her character would be "a lot older than she was but still kick ass."

In the original 1997 film -- which also starred Anne Heche, Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar -- Hewitt played Julie James, one of the teenagers involved in a hit and run only to be terrorized by someone who knew what the group had done. The actress told ET that she doesn't have much information on the sequel -- which comes three decades after her last appearance in the franchise -- but that she's excited to see what the writers are able to come up with.

"Here's the truth, I don't actually know what they have planned," the Ghost Whisperer alum said. "But I'm assuming that it'll be lots of screaming and running around," she said, adding that "hopefully the tops will be a little bigger than they were the first movie."

The update from Hewitt comes just days after writer Leah McKendrick spoke with Collider about the sequel, which will be directed by Do Revenge and Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. In the interview, McKendrick said that although she was initially tired of IP stories, she felt protective over the I Know What You Did Last Summer storyline once she heard rumblings about a new project.

"And more than anything, I thought, 'Because my love is so deep for I Know What You Did Last Summer, I have to protect it. I must protect it. I can't let this be, like, cheesy and a cash grab,'" she said.

Until a script comes together and the cast is assembled, Hewitt said she has another project on her mind, even if it scares her more than anything. Now that she is on an ABC show, she would love to try her hand at Dancing With the Stars.

"I want to do it so bad," she told ET, saying that her nerves have stopped her from pursuing the dream thus far. "What if I did and then I was like that lady who like fell on her face or forgot her moves?" She continued, "If I can get my confidence up, I'm there. I would love to do it."

As a fan of the show who has long dreamt of performing the salsa and foxtrot for millions at home to watch, Hewitt also has the perfect partner in mind.

"Alan [Bersten]," Hewitt said. "I just think we would be really funny together 'cause we're both like golden retrievers."

In the meantime, Hewitt is teasing an unforgettable journey ahead for her 9-1-1 character in the upcoming season, complete with a wedding for Maddie Buckley and Howie "Chimney" Han (Kenneth Choi) after a rollercoaster ride of a love story.

"Oh you're going to see her in a wedding dress, yes," she says. "It is more of a wild ride and less of a walk down the aisle, I can tell you that... you have to make it fun to get there, you know?"

9-1-1 season 7 premieres on ABC on March 14.

