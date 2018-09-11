'Jeopardy' Fans Are Loving Alex Trebek's New Beard

Jeopardy’s instantly recognizable host Alex Trebek has decided to switch things up for the 35th anniversary season of the trivia show — by growing a beard!



The 78-year-old TV personality first debuted his new, white whiskers in a special promotional video teasing everything the show has lined up to honor the long-running program. However, Trebek’s beard quickly stole the show, leading to a heated debate among fans. So, when the show premiered on Monday, Trebek had a proposition for fans.



“Welcome to Jeopardy as we begin 35th season. No need to inquire how I spent my summer vacation,” the newly bearded host began. “Because so many of you people asked about it, I decided to regrow my mustache but as you can see, things got a little out of hand. These hairs kept attracting friends. Whether I keep it or not depends on you. So go to our Jeopardy Facebook or Instagram pages and let us know how you feel.”

Stay tuned for a surprise bigger than the beard. pic.twitter.com/YOU8idWSou — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 8, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Trebek was soon bombarded with fans loudly endorsing the look. “I’ll take Trebek with a beard for $500 Alex,” one fan wrote. “Beard on Alex, beard on,” another wrote.



Trebek isn’t the only TV personality who's embracing a new look this season. Instead of merely growing a rich mustache, Steve Harvey also decided to grow out his beard, adding some salt-and-pepper sophistication to his well-suited look.

"Last year was the first time I had a summer off, so I didn't shave. I grew a beard out," he told ET’s Kevin Frazier recently. "But last year there wasn't enough gray in the mustache yet. It looked like I had stuff in it. So I had to wait another year."



"This year, when I didn't color it, it was a lot more gray, so I'm flipping the script," he added. "I'm gonna see how the beard game go. I'm gonna just do something different. I'm gonna stay fly till I die."



Get more TV news in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Steve Harvey Is Embracing His New Gray Facial Hair -- See the Salt-and-Pepper Look! (Exclusive)

Russell Crowe Pokes Fun at His Enormous, Appearance-Altering Beard

Carrie Underwood's Son Adorably Attempts to Shave Dad Mike Fisher's NHL Playoffs Beard

Related Gallery