Jeremy Allen White is talking about the "weird couple of days" he has had since the release of his Calvin Klein ad.

Talking backstage at the 81st Golden Globes after his win for The Bear, the 32-year-old actor admitted that it has been "bizarre" to have people discussing the recent underwear campaign where he stripped down to show off his Calvins.

"It's been a weird couple of days," White -- now a two-time Golden Globe winner -- said, laughing. "It is bizarre doing a Calvin Klein ad and now it is even more bizarre having it had come out. But everything feels OK for now "

Mert Alas

Despite his admission that the week since the campaign dropped has been "strange" and "bizarre," he also said it has been "a pretty good couple of days," noting that he is in awe of the support he has received thus far.

White's jaw-dropping photos from the Calvin Klein ad released just last week and set the internet ablaze as "The Bear" bared all in the series of pictures.

In the photos, the actor -- who currently stars alongside Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson and Lily James in A24's The Iron Claw -- wears nothing but Calvin Klein underwear and his signature curly locks while standing on top of a Big Apple building with the city's skyline behind him.

In an interview with GQ to discuss his newest venture, White discussed how his campaign with the designer felt like a full-circle moment for him as a born and bred New Yorker. He also said that in spite of his now incredibly successful career in Hollywood, he still could not see himself starring in the campaign or being front and center on a massive billboard.

"In my head, I was just like, I can't see myself on a billboard. I shouldn't be here," he confessed. "Just real imposter syndrome."

Mert Alas

As for how those around him reacted to the photos, ET talked with White's co-star on The Bear, newly minted Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri, about what she thought upon seeing the photos.

Edebiri, 28, quipped that she had been inspired to step up her weight training regimen after the shoot was released, adding, "I'm bulking up. So I'm eating, I'm on the protein, I'm on the creatine."

Actor Ramy Youssef -- who stood by the Theater Camp star's side for the interview -- also gave his own opinion of the pictures.

"I found it to be chilling," Youssef, 32, joked. "I found it to be uncomfortable for me. I haven't eaten since I've seen it. I don't know if you have, I feel weak."

