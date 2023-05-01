Jeremy Pope knows how to make an entrance! The actor wore a stunning, carpet-like train to the 2023 Met Gala on Monday. The piece took five attendants to move up the museum's steps.

The outfit, designed by Balmain, featured a massive photo of Karl Lagerfeld printed across the train, an homage to the evening's theme, "In Honor of Karl."

Pope walked alongside designer Olivier Rousteing, who carried a tote bedazzled with the words "Karl Who?" Olivier Rousteing told ET's Rachel Smith the words were also an homage to the late designer's notoriety.

"I think tonight it's about the tribute because we all know who is Karl," the designer said.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour named Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer as her co-chairs for this year's gala. The annual celebration is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

The Met's exhibit, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honors the work and life of the late designer, featuring 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe, as well as his own personal line. The show opens to the public on May 5 and will close July 16.

Following the theme's announcement in September 2022, the Met faced backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including a 2009 quote, "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, Lagerfeld also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement. Lagerfeld died in 2019 at age 85.

