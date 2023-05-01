Jeremy Pope's Train Needed Five People To Move at the 2023 Met Gala: PICS
Met Gala 2023: Olivier Rousting Explains Wearing a ‘Karl Who?’ T…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Luke Bryan Promises 'Big' 'American Idol' Guest Judges During Co…
Steven Tyler and Rev. Run Dish on Their GRAMMYs Performance (Exc…
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Make Met Gala Debut and Share Karl…
Allison Holker Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Bos…
How Allison Holker Is Keeping tWitch's Spirit Alive for Their Ki…
Met Gala Moments: Iconic Moments and What to Expect at 2023 Event
Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Dine in NYC and She Leave…
Katy Perry Reacts to Handling King's Coronation Performance and …
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Shares Rare Photo of Himself
Paige DeSorbo Reacts to 'Summer House' Critiques and What's Next…
Ariana Madix Shares What She's Learned About Herself From Scando…
Kane Brown on Headlining Stagecoach and His Future as an Actor (…
Why Prince William Has 'No Interest' in Talking to Brother Princ…
'RHONY': Andy Cohen Reacts to All-New Cast Announcement for Seas…
Tyler Perry Intends to Buy BET and Says There's a Timetable (Exc…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Off Impressive Mountain-C…
‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark and Cast Spill On-Set Secrets Ahead of Sea…
Jeremy Pope knows how to make an entrance! The actor wore a stunning, carpet-like train to the 2023 Met Gala on Monday. The piece took five attendants to move up the museum's steps.
The outfit, designed by Balmain, featured a massive photo of Karl Lagerfeld printed across the train, an homage to the evening's theme, "In Honor of Karl."
Pope walked alongside designer Olivier Rousteing, who carried a tote bedazzled with the words "Karl Who?" Olivier Rousteing told ET's Rachel Smith the words were also an homage to the late designer's notoriety.
"I think tonight it's about the tribute because we all know who is Karl," the designer said.
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour named Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer as her co-chairs for this year's gala. The annual celebration is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.
The Met's exhibit, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honors the work and life of the late designer, featuring 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe, as well as his own personal line. The show opens to the public on May 5 and will close July 16.
Following the theme's announcement in September 2022, the Met faced backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including a 2009 quote, "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, Lagerfeld also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement. Lagerfeld died in 2019 at age 85.
Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.
RELATED CONTENT:
Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Met Gala Together After Breakup
Janelle Monáe Pulls Off Revealing Dress Transformation at Met Gala
Brittney Griner and Wife Cherelle Make Met Gala Debut