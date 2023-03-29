Jeremy Renner is speaking out publicly for the first time about the accident that almost took his life. On Wednesday, ABC News released a promo for a sit-down interview between the Marvel star and Diane Sawyer where he opens up about the snowcat accident that left him in critical condition on New Year's Day.

During the interview, Renner, dressed casually in shorts and a T-shirt, is asked if he remembers the pain from the accident.

"Oh all of it," the 52-year-old actor says. "I was awake through every moment."

Renner talks about his will to "survive" and how he would "do it again" because he was saving his nephew, Alexander Fries, who also sits down with Sawyer for an emotional interview.

During the interview, Renner breaks down in tears when Sawyer mentions that he told his family, "I'm sorry," in sign language while in the hospital.

Renner's nephew also cries as he talks about the accident. "I just ran up to him," Fries says through tears. "I didn't think he was alive."

In one of the more dramatic moments, Sawyer reads off the extensive list of injuries Renner suffered.

"Eight ribs broken in 14 places, right knee, ankle broken, left leg, tibia broken, the left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken," she says. "Face, eye socket, the jaw, the mandible broken, lung collapsed, pierced from the rib bone, your liver. Sounds terrifying."

Renner also gets candid as he speaks about his determination to live. "I chose to survive, this is not going to kill me," he says.

When asked if he has plans on getting back to doing stunts in the action roles he is known for, Renner says he's not counting it out.

"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience," he says. "But I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

As for what he sees in the mirror, the Hawkeye actor says, "I see a lucky man."

Jeremy Renner, The Diane Sawyer Interview: A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph airs Thursday, April 6. at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

ET can also confirm Renner will also soon be conducting in-person appearances to promote his upcoming Disney+ series, Rennervations. He'll start with the show's premiere in Los Angeles on April 11. This will be the first time he has made a live appearance since his accident.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jeremy Renner Shares How Daughter Ava Has 'Healed' Him

Jeremy Renner Walks on Assisted Treadmill Amid Recovery from Accident

Jeremy Renner Shares Nephew's Touching Note After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner Debuts 'Rennervations' Trailer Amid His Ongoing Recovery

Paul Rudd Gives a Health Update on MCU Co-Star Jeremy Renner (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery