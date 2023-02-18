Jeremy Renner Gets Electric Stimulation on His Leg as He Continues Recovery at Home
Jeremy Renner's road to recovery now includes electric stimulation on his leg, and the actor appears pretty upbeat about it.
The Mayor of Kingstown star took to his Instagram Story on Saturday and posted a video of the workout on his right leg. The workout's intended to apply mild electrical stimulus to the muscle and strengthen it. The short video was accompanied by The Beatles' 1968 track "Lady Madonna."
While the workout may seem intense, it seems Renner looked quite relaxed and comfortable, as evidence by the slippers keeping his feet warm.
In any event, it's great to see Renner's road to recovery is going strong. The Instagram Story comes just days after Renner was hard at work while recovering from his January snowplow accident.
The 52-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his upcoming TV series, Rennervations.
"Behind the scenes on #rennervations coming soon on @disneyplus around the world !" the Marvel star captioned a photo of what appears to be a public bus getting worked on in an indoor parking lot. "We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show . More info to come."
The actor thanked fans for their patience "while I am in the shop now, working on me 😄🙏💪🏻."
That he's up and working -- all the while doing so with an upbeat attitude -- is a testament to the actor's perseverance, given he had to undergo chest surgery after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" as a result of the accident.
As ET previously reported, Renner was crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada. Renner was towing his nephew’s vehicle after it got stuck in the snow when the snowcat began to move. In the moment, Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt but ended up getting pulled underneath it.
