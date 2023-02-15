Jeremy Renner Says He's 'In the Shop Working on Me' After Snowplow Accident
Paul Rudd Gives a Health Update on MCU Co-Star Jeremy Renner (Ex…
Rihanna Sings Biggest Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional During Chat With Pamela Anderson
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly Following GRAMMY Loss With T…
Tristan Thompson Apologizes for His 'Wrong Decisions' in Emotion…
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Controversy Over Daughter North West's …
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Knew During GRAMMYs His…
North West Draws Impressive Pencil Sketches of Kris Jenner and B…
Ben Affleck Struggles as an Employee in Super Bowl Ad Outtakes (…
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup After He’s ‘Electro…
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
Baz Luhrmann Says Priscilla Presley Was Initially ‘Cynical’ Abou…
Gwendlyn Brown Says Dad Kody Has Changed Because He Can't 'Manip…
Golden Globes 2021: Amy Poehler and Tina Fey’s Must-See Monologu…
A$AP Rocky Proudly Cheers on Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Halft…
'Love Is Blind' Stars SK and Raven Confirm Split Amid Cheating A…
Jeremy Renner is still hard at work while he's recovering from his January snowplow accident. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes photo from his upcoming TV series, Rennervations.
"Behind the scenes on #rennervations coming soon on @disneyplus around the world !" the Marvel star captioned a photo of what appears to be a public bus getting worked on in an indoor parking lot. "We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show . More info to come."
The actor thanked fans for their patience "while I am in the shop now, working on me 😄🙏💪🏻."
Last month, Renner was left in critical condition after a snowplow accident and had to undergo chest surgery. At the time, Renner's publicist revealed the actor suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" as a result of the accident.
As ET previously reported, Renner was crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada. Renner was towing his nephew’s vehicle after it got stuck in the snow when the snowcat began to move. In the moment, Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt but ended up getting pulled underneath it.
He returned home from the hospital in late January and has been working on physical therapy ever since.
Renner's pal and fellow Marvel star, Paul Rudd, told ET earlier this month that the action star is "doing well" as he recovers from the accident.
Rennervations is a four-part series that will feature Renner as he creates “unique purpose-built vehicles" around the world. According to Disney, the series, which is executive produced by Renner, will showcase the “construction aficionado” who is “heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists” around the world.
RELATED CONTENT:
Paul Rudd Shares Update on Jeremy Renner Amid His Ongoing Recovery
Jeremy Renner Shares Look at His Physical Therapy After Accident
Jeremy Renner Was Trying to Save Nephew in Snowplow Accident