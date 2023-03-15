Jeremy Renner Shares Nephew's Touching Handwritten Note: 'Very Lucky That My Uncle Is Alive'
Paul Rudd Gives a Health Update on MCU Co-Star Jeremy Renner (Ex…
Oscars 2023: John Travolta Gets Choked Up Paying Tribute to Oliv…
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
'1000-Lb. Sisters': Tammy's Family Thinks She Might Be Pregnant …
Oscars 2023: All the Must-See Moments
Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Relationship
Lisa Vanderpump ‘Flabbergasted’ by Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandova…
'The Voice': Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper’s Strategy to Bea…
Inside Lisa Vanderpump's New Paris-Inspired Las Vegas Restaurant…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Likely to Be Granted Fu…
Hailey Bieber Details Her Sex Life With Justin Bieber: From Posi…
Paris Hilton Shares What She Loves Most About Motherhood and Rea…
Watch Hugh Grant's Awkward Oscars Red Carpet Interview
Tems Explains the Inspiration Behind Her Viral Oscars Look (Excl…
Robin Roberts Gives Update on Partner Amber Laign's Breast Cance…
'RHONJ': Rachel Fuda Calls Out Co-Stars' 'Mean Girl' Moves Amid …
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West's Alleged New Wife (So…
Al Roker's Wife Calls Him a 'Living, Breathing Miracle' Upon 'To…
Why Keira Knightley Might Not Return for ‘Pirates of the Caribbe…
Jeremy Renner is sharing a sweet note from his nephew. The 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to post a note his young nephew wrote him following his serious snow plow accident in January.
"I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers)," Renner's nephew's hand-written note read. "I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident."
Renner replied to the kind words on Instagram, writing, "Love my little man. Bless you Auggie."
Renner was crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada, last month while towing his nephew's car. At the time, Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt but ended up getting pulled underneath it himself. It's unclear whether or not Auggie is the nephew who Renner was protecting during the accident.
Renner suffered "30 plus broken bones" as a result of the accident, and had to undergo chest surgery for "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries."
In the weeks since, Renner has been putting his all into his recovery. He's given fans a peek at his physical therapy regimen, joked he's "in the shop now, working on me," and revealed that he's been getting electric stimulation on his leg.
Renner also gave insight into his healing process, sharing he'll do "whatever it takes" to recover both physically and mentally.
Earlier this month, Renner revealed that his upcoming Disney+ original series, Rennervations, has been "a driving force in my recovery." The four-part car renovation series will premiere April 12.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jeremy Renner Debuts 'Rennervations' Trailer Amid His Ongoing Recovery
Inside Jeremy Renner's Physical and Mental Recovery After Accident
Jeremy Renner Gets Electric Stimulation on His Leg Amid Home Recovery
Related Gallery