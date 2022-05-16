Jerry Bruckheimer Addresses If Johnny Depp Will Ever Return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Franchise
Watch Johnny Depp's Testimony Claiming He Was Dropped From 'Pira…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on 'Secret, Special Meaning' Beh…
Benjamin Keough, Son of Lisa Marie Presley and Grandson of Elvis…
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
Ashley and Wynonna Judd Offer Emotional Tributes to Mom Naomi Du…
'Bling Empire' Cast Reacts to Chèrie and Jessey Quitting Show in…
Wynonna Judd Tearfully Announces She'll Continue Planned Tour Af…
Naomi Judd’s Daughters Give Emotional Tribute During Country Mus…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Were 'Struggling in Their Relationshi…
Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard's Sister and Ellen Barkin Will Te…
Millie Bobby Brown on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 and New Role as…
Why Doja Cat Pounded Her Drink Before Billboard Music Awards Spe…
Met Gala 2022: Camila Cabello on Possible 'Familia' Tour and Car…
Kim Kardashian on Her 'Proud' Curves and Overcoming Scandal (Fla…
Jason Momoa Excited to Work With Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel …
‘Magnum P.I.’, ‘Dynasty’ and More Shows Canceled: What's Not Com…
How Scott Disick Is Handling Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Bark…
'Little People, Big World': Zach Feels 'Offended' When Dad Won't…
Will Johnny Depp ever reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise? As rumors swirl about a possible sixth installment of the famed Disney film series, many wonder if Depp's offscreen defamation case has him cast out of production.
Speaking with the Sunday Times, producer Jerry Bruckheimer was asked point-blank, "Will Depp be back?" To which he responded, “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”
Depp is currently in the midst of a highly publicized civil defamation case with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The legal proceedings have brought out allegations of domestic violence, manipulation and character assassination on both sides of the bench.
However, there is still hope for the future of the Pirates franchise. Bruckheimer weighed in on possible replacement lead roles and if the sixth Pirates film would feature a woman in the captain's hat.
“Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without,” Bruckheimer said.
In 2020, Robbie's involvement in the film was reported and the news of a female lead and a more female-dominant supporting cast drew excitement and criticism alike. Later that year, the Birds of Prey star was asked about her involvement on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and she teased, "Maybe. It's early days. I shan't say no more … for now."
While nothing is set in stone just yet, fans might be saying "'ello, poppet" to a new Pirates of the Caribbean film sooner than they thought -- sans Depp.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amber Heard Claims Her 'Aquaman 2' Role Was Lessened Amid Johnny Depp Legal Battle
Johnny Depp Defamation Trial: Amber Heard Denies Defecation Prank in Testimony
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial: Watch Live on ET
'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Johnny Depp & Amber Heard 'Cuckoo Trial'
Related Gallery