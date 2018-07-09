Jerry O'Connell Gets His Own Bravo Talk Show

Jerry O'Connell is heading to Bravo!

The 44-year-old actor is set to host Real Men Watch Bravo, a new late-night talk show executive produced by Andy Cohen.

According to the press release, the show, which is set to debut this fall, will feature "a panel of male celebrities, comics and tastemakers, discussing the buzziest Bravo moments and a variety of topics steeped in pop culture."

Bravo said that the show "will offer unprecedented access to the male point of view pertaining to all things Bravo and entertainment," something O'Connell has already been known to do.

From Top Chef to Vanderpumps Rules to all the Housewives coast-to-coast, O'Connell -- who, according to the network, is "a walking encyclopedia of Bravo history" -- is sure to give insights into Bravo's most famous franchises.

This isn't the first time O'Connell has taken on a hosting gig. He was a front-runner to replace Michael Strahan on Live With Kelly!, a gig that eventually went to Ryan Seacrest. Back in March, he took over for Wendy Williams on her show when she was on a doctor-prescribed break.

"The hardest thing I think is having to live up to her expectations," O'Connell told Cohen, 50, on Watch What Happens Live at the time. "There's no one like Wendy and what Wendy does."

