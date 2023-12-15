Jerry O'Connell has reiterated his dissatisfaction with John Stamos' October memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, expressing concern over the portrayal of his wife, Rebecca Romijn, in the tell-all book.

Speaking to TMZ on Thursday in New York City, O’Connell, 48, did not mince words when discussing Stamos' memoir.

Referring to the stories involving Romijn, he remarked, "People gotta make a living I guess. It just happens." O’Connell went on to express his belief that the details in the memoir were "a little scary."

Moreover, O’Connell criticized Stamos, 60, for allegedly not giving Romijn any prior warning about her inclusion in the memoir. He stated that, in a hypothetical situation where he wrote a tell-all after a separation from Romijn, he would give her a heads-up if she were mentioned.

In the memoir, Stamos accuses Romijn of infidelity, describing the emotional turmoil of betrayal. During promotion for the book, Stamos openly spoke about his challenging feelings toward Romijn during their divorce, confessing to Howard Stern that he felt "emasculated" as her career soared while his struggled.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1998 after meeting in 1994, parted ways in 2004. Despite the revelations in Stamos' memoir, Romijn has maintained her silence.

O’Connell, on his part, made it clear in November that he has not read Stamos' memoir and has no plans to do so. Speaking on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, he mentioned, "There was an interest in my household, but it’s so funny, after hearing his interview beginning to end on The Howard Stern Show, any interest of reading the book went away."

Romijn and O’Connell got married in 2007, while Stamos found love again with model Caitlin McHugh, tying the knot in February 2018 and welcoming a son named Billy two months later.

