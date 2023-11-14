Jerry O'Connell is addressing the portrayal of his wife, Rebecca Romijn, in her ex-husband, John Stamos', recent memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

The seasoned actor and co-host of The Talk, who married Romijn two years after her divorce from Stamos, chose not to engage in a public dispute over the matter.

During a discussion prompted by Adam Driver's candid response to criticism, O'Connell drew a parallel to his own situation with Stamos' memoir. Despite the tempting option to respond with indignation, O'Connell explained on The Talk that he refrained from doing so to avoid amplifying the negativity. He emphasized the presence of children, particularly teenagers, who are exposed to online content. Romijn and O'Connell are parents to 14-year-old twins, Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose.

"My wife’s ex-husband recently wrote a biography, and it referred to my wife in a negative manner," O'Connell. "And a lot of people have asked me about that in the press, and it would be easy for me to say, 'Screw you, how dare you ask me that?' But really, it will be bringing the attention to a situation that I don’t want to feed into."

O'Connell stressed the importance of avoiding actions that could add fuel to the fire. The audience of The Talk and his co-hosts applauded O'Connell's measured response to the sensitive situation.

In Stamos' memoir, released on Oct. 24, the Full House actor described Romijn, who he was married to from 1998 to 2005, as "the devil" during their marriage, likely the source of the "negative manner" mentioned by O'Connell, who married her in 2007.

On SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, O'Connell was also asked about Stamos' book, admitting that he has not read the memoir.

"I have not read it. And it's funny, there was a, there was an interest in my household," he shared, confessing that he did hear Stamos' interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. "I listened to it. With the person who was the subject of, the subject of John's book. And, my wife doesn't listen to Stern. I do. So I said, let's listen to this. And I do have to say, after listening to that interview, I don't believe there's, any interest of reading the book went away."

He added, "I think those are the only parts we were interested in our house, and we got to them and they talked about. I don't really need to hear about the casting process of famous sitcoms. You know, that's not something that really interests us."

O'Connell noted of his children, "You know, the craziest thing, the only time it gets awkward is my children are 14 and very, they see what we see now. You know, there's no hiding, there's no restricting them. There's no more keeping things from them."

Stamos opened up about feeling that his marriage to Romijn was "doomed" and expressed feelings of emasculation while on The Howard Stern Show. Despite the critical tone, Stamos acknowledged Romijn's talent and took responsibility for his own lapses in attention to personal matters during their relationship.

Stamos married Caitlin McHugh Stamos in 2018, and they are now parents to 5-year-old son Billy.

