John Stamos has been a heartthrob and ladies man ever since he entered daytime television in the early 1980s. So, that the actor has had romantic opportunities with Hollywood beauties should come as no surprise.

But one big surprise? Fumbling an opportunity because he got too hammered!

Speaking with ET at The Bowery Hotel in New York City about his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, the 60-year-old actor recalled meeting one Heather Locklear when he was just 18 but getting so nervous he resorted to having one too many drinks.

The way Stamos remembers it, he met Locklear at a car show. At the time, he was on General Hospital and she was already a big TV star in her own right. She was about a year removed from her divorce from rock star Tommy Lee. She later married Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora in 1994, but they divorced in 2007.

"And I could see her across the hall over all the cars -- the high hair -- and Heather Locklear was quintessential perfect all-American girl, you know?" Stamos recalls. "We were supposed to meet up and I got a little nervous. I got a little drunk, and she came and said, 'Let's play quarters.' And she was great and I was not."

Stamos says she told him to meet up with her afterward, but things didn't go as planed.

"And I never made it. I just threw up all over my room and I was too late," Stamos says. "It was bad."

Marc Flores/Getty Images

Stamos says he hopes people can learn from that experience.

"Hopefully people will read this book and go, 'I'm gonna avoid that. I'm not gonna do that. Stamos did that'" he says. "But I also want people to go, 'Wow, he's human.'"

Stamos also tells ET about meeting his future Full House co-star, Lori Loughlin. He says when they first met they were both single at the time. She was presenting at the Daytime Emmys, where he was nominated for his role as Blackie Parrish on General Hospital.

"We were both on soaps before and I was nominated for an Emmy and she was the presenter and she didn't say my name," Stamos recalls.

The actor who played Uncle Jesse Katsopolis on Full House and the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, says he never lets Loughlin forget about that moment. He also recalled once making out with Loughlin while on a ride at Disneyland, an event he says Loughlin doesn't remember.

Ultimately, they became good friends and incredible co-stars on a hit show. But in his memoir, out now, Stamos writes that Loughlin was one of the few women who could make him laugh and and feel upbeat.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images "She's my Sandra Dee from Grease, the good girl with a kind heart who always makes me feel upbeat when I'm around her," he writes. "She's one of the few women I have spent day after day with and still always look forward to seeing her again. I know what makes her laugh, we get each other and we have the sort of true friendship that's supposed to be the foundation of a great, lasting relationship."

In fact, Stamos and Loughlin, who shares daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose with fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, attended an after-party for a Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1994, the year he met Rebecca Romijn. Loughlin teased him about not being able to take his eyes off of her when she walked the runway.

"As each leggy beauty walks down the runway, she shoots me a knowing look and maintains a little smirk," Stamos writes. "She knows I'm not as ready to settle down as I feel. She's humoring me."

But if Loughlin was his Sandra Dee from Grease, then Romijn was "the Sandy-in-Black-Leather at the end of Grease."

Stamos and Romijn would eventually tie the knot in 1998 but split in March 2003.

If You Would Have Told Me is out now.

RELATED CONTENT: