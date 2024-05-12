Jerry Seinfeld delivered the annual commencement speech at Duke University on Sunday, and his appearance was met with both cheers and support from the audience, as well as protests by student activists.

Before Seinfeld, 70, stepped up onto the dais to deliver his speech at Wallace Wade Stadium, several groups of students walked out as Duke University President Vincent Price introduced the comic.

According to some reports, Price's introduction was met with chanting and jeering, with some students yelling "Free Palestine." Additionally, protestors could reportedly be heard chanting the same message outside of the ceremony.

Frank Tramble, vice president for marketing, communications and public affairs for Duke, addressed the student walkouts in a statement to ET on Sunday.

"We're excited and delighted for the Class of 2024 and their families," Tramble stated. "We understand the depth of feeling in our community, and as we have all year, we respect the right of everyone at Duke to express their views peacefully, without preventing graduates and their families from celebrating their achievement."

It appears that the protests were peaceful, that there was no damage to any property and that police were not called in response.

Amid the walkouts, several other students reportedly cheered for Seinfeld, chanting his name. The actor and comedian -- who has been outwardly vocal in his support for Israel in recent weeks amid the violent conflict in Gaza -- did not touch on political matters during his speech.

At the ceremony, Seinfeld received an honorary doctorate from Duke -- where both he and his wife, Jessica, serve as national chairs of Duke's Parents Committee. During his commencement speech, Seinfeld expressed his belief in the power of putting in hard work and commitment.

"Whatever you're doing, I don't care if it's your job, your hobby, a relationship, getting a reservation at M Sushi -- make an effort," Seinfeld shared. "Just pure, stupid, no-real-idea-what-I'm-doing-here effort. Effort always yields a positive value, even if the outcome of the effort is absolute failure of the desired result. This is a rule of life."

Seinfeld's speech also seemed to subtly address comments he's recently made about younger generations' sense of humor, political correctness and so-called "cancel culture."

"The slightly uncomfortable feeling of awkward humor is OK," he shared. "I totally admire the ambitions of your generation to create a more just and inclusive society."

However, he encouraged students to not lose their sense of humor and to not limit speech, explaining, "It is worth the sacrifice of an occasional discomfort to have some laughs. Don't lose that. Even if it's at the cost of occasional hard feelings, it's OK. You gotta laugh. That is the one thing, at the end of your life, you will not wish you did less of."

"Humor is the most powerful, most survival essential quality you will ever have or need to navigate through the human experience," he added.

