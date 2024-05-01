Michael Richards made a long-awaited return to the spotlight as he reunited with his former Seinfeld co-star, Jerry Seinfeld, at the Los Angeles premiere of Unfrosted on Tuesday night.

This marked Richards' first appearance on the red carpet in eight years, signaling a significant moment for the comedian.

The 74-year-old actor warmly embraced Seinfeld, 70, before posing for photographs and acknowledging the crowd of fans. Dressed sharply in a suit and a paisley button-down shirt, Richards exuded his signature charm and style.

Michael Richards and Jerry Seinfeld attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "UNFROSTED" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

It wasn't the first time the duo had crossed paths since Seinfeld ended. In 2015, Richards, Seinfeld, and Jason Alexander came together for the Los Angeles Fatherhood Initiative Lunch for Baby Buggy.

Despite his enduring popularity from Seinfeld, Richards has largely stayed out of the public eye since 2006, when he faced significant backlash following a controversial incident at the Laugh Factory. During a stand-up set, he launched into a racist tirade in response to hecklers, using offensive language and racial slurs.

Michael Richards, Jerry Seinfeld arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "UNFROSTED" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

As he prepares to release his memoir, Entrances and Exits, Richards confronts the past head-on.

Among the revelations, Richards will discuss his upbringing under the care of his grandmother, who battled schizophrenia, offering readers a deeply personal insight into his formative years.

In addition to his familial challenges, Richards will delve into his time serving in the U.S. Army after being drafted in 1970. This pivotal period, coupled with his early experiences in theater, laid the foundation for his illustrious entertainment career. From sharing stages with comedy legends like Robin Williams and Jay Leno to his breakthrough role on Seinfeld, Richards traces the evolution of his craft and the journey that shaped his comedic voice.

The book promises an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the development of Kramer, the eccentric character who left an indelible mark on pop culture. Richards provides an insider's perspective on the collaborative process of creating comedy gold alongside the Seinfeld cast, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Alexander, and the writers and guest stars who contributed to the show's success.

However, Richards doesn't shy away from addressing the darker chapters of his life, notably his infamous 2006 outburst at a Los Angeles stand-up show, where he was captured on film hurling racial epithets at audience members.

Reflecting on this moment of shame, Richards acknowledges its impact on his public persona and personal journey. The incident propelled him into a profound spiritual quest for redemption and accountability, guiding his subsequent actions and decisions.

Unfrosted marks Seinfeld's directorial debut, co-written with his team of writers. The ensemble cast includes Seinfeld himself, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Maria Bakalova, Max Greenfield, Bill Burr, Dan Levy, Christian Slater, and Hugh Grant.

Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Jerry Seinfeld as himself - Wayne Williams/NBCU Photo Bank

While speaking with ET’s Kevin Frazier at the premiere on Tuesday, Seinfeld discussed the film and the process of assembling the talented ensemble for the project.

When asked about the negotiations involved in securing the cast, Seinfeld revealed that he prefers to leave the financial discussions to others, stating, "I don't do the negotiating, there are people that do that. They don't usually ask the performers to get involved in the money."

Reflecting on how he managed to gather such a remarkable cast, Seinfeld emphasized the simplicity of his approach: "You just ask. You just ask. Yeah, I didn't know, what else can you do? I just called Peter Dinklage and I said, 'Have you ever wanted to be in a movie about breakfast?' He elaborated further, disclosing his vision for Dinklage's character: "I wanted him to play the heaviest villain of the movie, the head of big milk, the milk syndicate."

Seinfeld emphasized that he was transparent with the cast about their roles from the outset, ensuring that they understood his vision for the film. "You tell them what you have in mind and then you say, 'Would you ever be interested in something like tha?,'" he remarked.

Unfrosted begins streaming on Netflix on May 3, while Richards' memoir, Entrances and Exits, hits shelves on June 4.

