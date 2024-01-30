Larry David is gearing up for the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and the comedy legend isn't mincing words when it comes to shooting down some popular fan theories.

David spoke with ET's Denny Directo at the Los Angeles premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm's final season on Tuesday, and he first confirmed, once again, that this is, indeed, the last people should expect when it comes to the long-running sitcom.

"Yeah. What do I have to do [to convince people]? Yes, it's so, it's so. I'm tired of people thinking I'm lying," David exclaimed. "We're done, it's over, yeah, it's over."

As for whether or not there's any veracity to the rumors and speculation that the final season might also serve as something of a Seinfeld reunion, David was equally dismissive.

"No, no, no," David stated, decisively. "No."

With the show coming to an end, David admitted that there are certain things he's going to miss about doing the sitcom. Specifically, "I'll miss TV Larry, yeah."

For David, TV Larry is the fictionalized, larger-than-life version of himself that would have no problem telling a reporter to "f**k off" if he didn't like the questions -- unlike the real-life version of himself.

That being said, there are some things the comic icon won't miss at all, such as "Getting up at 5 in the morning, yeah."

As for what he would like fans to look forward to in the final season, David characteristically undersold what to expect, simply stating, "I think it will provide some laughs."

Curb Your Enthusiasm's 12th and final season kicks off Feb. 4 on HBO.

