Jerry Springer's Cause of Death Was a 'Brief Illness,' Says Family

Jerry Springerdied following a "brief illness," according to his family. The legendary TV host was 79.

In a statement issued to ET, Springer's family confirms that the late broadcast icon died peacefully on Thursday at his home in suburban Chicago, Illinois, surrounded by his family.

"Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesperson for the family. "He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Springer's personal publicist tells ET that he died of pancreatic cancer.

Springer was best known for his long-running tabloid talk show, The Jerry Springer Show, which debuted in 1991 and aired in syndication until 2018.

"Anybody can be a talk show host," Springer told ET during an exclusive visit to The Jerry Springer Show set in 2016. "You do three things to be a talk show host. You have to be able to say, 'You did what? Come on out! We'll be right back.' If you can do those three lines, you've got a career."

In 2019, Springer went on to host the syndicated courtroom show, Judge Jerry. The program was was canceled in 2022 after three seasons. Springer made his final TV appearance in October on The Masked Singer, where he performed as "The Beetle."

Among his other credits: a comically long stint onDancing With the Stars' third season, making it all the way to the top five with partner, Kym Johnson-Herjavec.

Born Gerald Norman Springer in London, England, Springer moved to New York City at the age of four. He went on to graduate from Tulane University and Northwestern University Law School, and served in the United States Army Reserves.

Springer spent one term as the mayor of Cincinnati in 1977 and, in 1982, was an unsuccessful candidate in the Democratic Party primary for governor of Ohio.

He is survived by his daughter, Katie, and his sister, Evelyn.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, fans consider following his spirit and making a donation to a worthy advocacy organization or committing to an act of kindness in his memory.

As Springer famously said, "Take care of yourself, and each other."

