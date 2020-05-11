Comedian and sitcom star Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92, his son, Ben Stiller, confirmed early Monday morning.

"I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben tweeted. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Anne Meara, who passed away in 2015. They started their careers as the comedy duo Stiller and Meara in the 1960s and 1970s and made regular appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show. In 1986 they had their own TV sitcom The Stiller and Meara Show. Later in life they both appeared on The King of Queens. In addition to son Ben, 54, they also were parents to actress Amy Stiller, 58.

Jerry's most well-known role was as George Costanza's father, Frank Costanza, on Seinfeld, who was known for his bold personality and for creating the holiday of Festivus as an alternative to the pressures and commercialism of Christmas.

He also had character roles in several of his son's biggest hits, including Zoolander, Zoolander 2, and The Heartbreak Kid. He made appearances as two different characters in both the original 1988 Hairspray film and in the 2007 remake.

