Ronnie Magro is wishing his ex-girlfriend the best.

TheJersey Shorestar breaks his silence on Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's engagement in an interview with ET.

"God bless her," he says. "I'm glad that she found happiness, and I'm glad that we've all found happiness. We're very lucky."

Giancola announced her engagement to Christian Biscardi in March after nearly two years of dating. Previously, her on-again, off-again relationship with Magro had been documented on Jersey Shore beginning in 2009, with the then-couple calling it quits for good in 2014.

Today, Magro is focused on fatherhood as he raises 1-year-old daughter Ariana with on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley. Only ET was invited to Magro's Las Vegas home for a wide-ranging interview, where he opened up about the current status of his relationship, how he pulled through an incredibly dark time in his life, and his views on parenting. Magro also offered an update on co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's time in prison.

See a sneak peek of our conversation in the video above, and stay tuned for the full interview, coming soon to ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's On-Again Off-Again Girlfriend Jen Harley Arrested

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Undergoes Liposuction to Get Six-Pack

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals He Went to Rehab for Depression and Alcohol Abuse