Angelina Pivarnick is engaged! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star said yes to her boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella, after he asked her to marry him on Thursday’s episode of the MTV reality show.

Vinny stood at the head of a table as the rest of the Jersey Shore cast watched. "I love you so much," he told Angelina. "A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life."

He continued, "If there's anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I'll always have your back. I know you'll have my back. I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one."

Pulling out a ring box and getting down on one knee, Vinny proclaimed, "My best friend, I love you so much and I just wanted to give you something. I love you, Ang, and I hope that you'll marry me."

A stunned Angelina took a second, then told Vinny, "100 times over, yes, babe!"

Besides Vinny Guadagnino, who joked about the proposal ruining his birthday festivities, Angelina's castmates exploded in cheers.

"We just met him yesterday!" DJ Pauly D joked to the restaurant, adding in a confessional, "What the f**k? Holy moly, I can't believe this just went down."

"You know she just burned her wedding dress yesterday! Now she's gonna have to buy another one," he quipped to the group later on.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley was also "shocked," telling cameras in a confessional, "Holy f**king s**t. I'm speechless, I had no idea they were even this serious!"

"I mean, I really like the guy, so amazing, Ang! But what the f**k? We just met him," said Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

"This is a mind-blowing development in the squad. Like, yesterday was the divorce party. Go straight to a proposal? It's wild," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino pointed out.

During a confessional, Angelina said, "If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I'm engaged officially, I would tell you right now you're full of dog s**t."

She added while showing off her ring, "But here I am, engaged, and I'm getting married again."

The couple's relationship was first confirmed in February by The US Sun. Before that, they made their red carpet debut at The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere party on Feb. 7.

Angelina was previously married to Chris Larangeira, who filed for divorce in February 2022 after two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

