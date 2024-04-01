'Jersey Shore' Star Sammi Giancola Engaged to Justin May

Wedding bells are ringing for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola!

On Monday, the Jersey Shore star, 37, excitedly announced on Instagram that her longtime boyfriend, Justin May, popped the question, and she said yes.

Alongside a series of photos from the proposal, Giancola wrote, "Life update: Fiancé 💍🥹♥️ 3.16.24 The easiest question I've ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world 😭 I'll love you forever and then some 🤍 #Futurewifey #Engaged."

She continued: "Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you *Not an April fools joke* 💍 @cozzijewelers."

In the pictures, the couple -- who has been dating since 2021 -- are shown staring lovingly into each other's eyes, sharing a sweet kiss, and taking in the special moment.

Giancola also makes sure to give her fans a close-up of her stunning round diamond engagement ring, which features a gold band.

May also shared the happy news on his Instagram, writing, "She said yes! Can't wait to Marry my best friend! Love you so much babe! ❤️💍 can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you!"

Giancola is best known as one of the eight roommates featured in MTV's Jersey Shore, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2012. Though she may not have been dating May back then (she notably dated Ronnie Ortiz-Magro), it's possible their paths may have crossed.

Speaking to ET back in August 2023, Giancola revealed May's surprising connecting to Jersey Shore.

"He actually used to work at the club Karma when we were there partying in 2009," she said of her now-fiancé. "I just feel like it was kind of weird how he kind of was a part of my life prior, in the beginning years."

Of their relationship, Giancola said, "I found somebody who's very loving and supportive of what I do and just supportive of me and who I absolutely adore."

Fans also got to see part of Giancola and May's relationship play out on Jersey Shore Family Vacation last year.

In fact, in a September 2023 episode, Giancola revealed that she froze her eggs during a conversation with cast mates Snooki and Angelina Pivarnick.

"It sucks to be a woman at this age," Giancola said. "It really is terrible, it's terrible."

However, she made it clear to her friends that she didn't want to rush things with May.

"I'm not rushing it, I don't want to feel that pressure to do that," she noted.

"He's amazing," she added, "but I don't want to get older at all."

