Jersey Shore star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola revealed this week she recently froze her eggs. In a clip from this week's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Giancola talks with cast mates Snooki and Angelina Pivarnick about her struggle to envision a family as a single woman.

"It sucks to be a woman at this age," Giancola, 36, says. "It really is terrible, it's terrible."

In an interview after the clip, she explains further, "At 36 I thought truthfully I would be like married, with kids, living in some house somewhere, and it's just not where I'm at right now in my life."

To her girlfriends, she says, "I'm not rushing it, I don't want to feel that pressure to do that," but adds that her current boyfriend, Justin May, isn't pressuring her at all. "He's amazing," she says, "but I don't want to get older at all."

Giancola spoke to ET last month about her relationship with May, and her belated return to the Jersey Shore family.

"I feel like all we have is really time, so I've learned not to waste time on the wrong people anymore," Giancola told ET's Rachel Smith. "I found somebody who's very loving and supportive of what I do and just supportive of me and who I absolutely adore."

Giancola made her debut on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation shortly after the interview, and told ET she was excited for May to join her in certain scenes.

"You guys will all see that on the show," she confirmed, "and I was really excited to introduce him to everybody."

While the last time fans saw her in a relationship, it was a turbulent one with castmate Ronnie Magro, May was not too far away all those years ago.

"He actually used to work at the club Karma when we were there partying in 2009," she said of her boyfriend.

Added Giancola, "I just feel like it was kind of weird how he kind of was a part of my life prior, in the beginning years."

