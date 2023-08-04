'Jersey Shore' Stars Sammi 'Sweetheart' and Deena Cortese Say Ryan Reynolds Was Once 'Rude' to Them
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Deena Cortese hope to one day clear the air with Ryan Reynolds after they allege that the Deadpool star was "rude" to them.
The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation were guests on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and were asked about the rudest celebrity encounter they ever had.
"Me and Deena encountered a rude celebrity once, but we don't want to say who it is," Sammi said, nervously.
"I love him. I truly love him. I love his wife," Deena added of the star in question.
Finally the ladies caved and shared that they'd had a bad experience with Reynolds.
"Ryan Reynolds was not great to us," Deena admitted, before adding, "I love Ryan Reynolds. I truly love Ryan Reynolds still and I love Blake Lively. He didn't wanna be by us."
Sammi tried to offer up an explanation for Reynolds' alleged behavior, saying, "Maybe he had a bad day."
Reynolds wasn't the only star who has allegedly been rude to the Jersey Shore cast. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shared that The View co-host Joy Behar was "so mean" to her.
"She cornered me in the bathroom and said, 'You're not Italian!'" Polizzi claimed, before turning to her co-stars and quipping, "Oh, I said that."
Cohen asked Polizzi about her response to the 80-year-old TV personality, and she shared, "I said, 'OK, ma'am.'"
