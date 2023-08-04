Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Says Joy Behar 'Cornered' Her in a Bathroom And Told Her 'You're Not Italian'
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi isn't holding back when it comes to sharing stories of how some other stars allegedly treated her throughout her career on Jersey Shore. The 35-year-old reality star appeared with her castmates on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where the group was asked about their rudest celebrity encounters.
Though the cast seemed hesitant to spill the tea at first, Snooki eventually shouted, "Joy Behar!"
"Joy was so mean to me. She cornered me in the bathroom and said, 'You're not Italian!'" Polizzi claimed, before turning to her co-stars and quipping, "Oh, I said that."
Host Cohen asked Polizzi about her response to the 80-year-old co-host of The View, and she shared, "I said, 'OK, ma'am.'"
The 35-year-old rose to fame on MTV's Jersey Shore and become a cultural staple and a polarizing figure. The now-mother of three has returned for the seventh season of the spin-off series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and isn't afraid to stand up for herself.
She recently spoke to ET's Rachel Smith about body critics.
"I've always fluctuated with my weight. And after three kids, it's really hard to get back into it unless I'm really working out every single day, no carbs," Snooki, who shares sons Lorenzo, 10, and Angelo, 3, and daughter Giovanna, 7, with her husband, Jionni La Valle, explained.
"I'm happy with my body," she maintained. "I don't need to be a stick figure you know what I mean?"
She added, "Just stop making it a thing. If someone's happy in their own skin, you don't need to comment."
