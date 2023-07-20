Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is get candid about weight and eating disorders.

In a new video shared to her TikTok account, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star touched on the topic, not just for herself, but for anyone who's struggled with their body image.

"I know it’s an issue for a lot of people. Men, women -- it's an issue," she said. "And it's called weight."

The 35-year-old reality TV star referenced her own lifelong struggle with weight, telling her followers at one point she wasn't eating and was even underweight in high school.

"Hight school -- not great. Wasn't eating. Underweight. Had no energy. It was getting scary," Snooki admitted. "So, high school was not a good place for me with weight."

While she fit into the size zero jeans she had longed to fit into, the mother of three admitted that she wasn't happy. The process continued on for years after high school, but when she got the call about Jersey Shore in 2009, everything changed, with the then 21-year-old allowing herself free reign to enjoy herself and not focus on the number on the scale.

"I was like, you know what? I'm going to enjoy my life," Polizzi said of her time on the hit MTV series.

That meant "not worrying about what I was eating. And [no] 'I can only eat at this time,' and 'I can only eat this many calories.' No, girl. I enjoyed myself."

While Snooki admits that she gained weight while filming Jersey Shore, she remained confident no matter her size.

"I feel like I was always confident in my skin no matter what size I was," she said. "I could be a size zero, size five, size eight, and I was like okay, because no matter what size I was, I'm confident. I know that I'm beautiful, I’m amazing, no matter what size I am."

Polizzi then discussed the normal weight fluctuations people go through, and how they're not up for discussion, especially in the comment section of someone's photo.

"Everyone fluctuates with their weight...and who are you to call people 'pigs,' and 'fat,' and 'disgusting,' and [say], 'Your body looks terrible?'" she asked. "Like, no. This is an education for you. If you think those things, which I’m sure a lot of people have opinions -- everyone has an opinion about everybody -- you want to judge people’s looks, people’s bodies? Do it in the own comfort of your a**hole mind, or just like call somebody. Call your a**hole friend to gossip about somebody's weight."

Polizzi added, "But don't comment it on the internet."

She called the comments "not ok" and said that the hurtful words could be a trigger for some, causing those who have beaten their eating disorder to backslide into those unhealthy behaviors.

"You could put people in a hole again after they finally got out if. So, this video is for everyone out there. Stop commenting on people's weight. It doesn't matter," she stressed. It doesn't matter if you gain 10 pounds, five pounds, or if you lost 20 pounds. Who the f**k cares? As long as you're a good person and you feel good in your own body. Who cares! So, stop commenting on people's bodies. It's not nice."

Polizzi ended the impassioned video with a plea to her followers to be kinder to one another, "Please, I love you. Be kind to each other."

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or call 1-800-931-2237.

