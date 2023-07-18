There's quite a bit of "twinning" happening in Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's latest pics. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star shared a new carousel of images featuring longtime BFF Jenni "JWoww" Farley and the pals' lookalike daughters -- and the resemblance is striking!

"Twinning all day. 😘✌🏽" Snooki captioned her post on Instagram, leading with a photo of herself and JWoww with their girls. Snooki's daughter, Giovanna, 7, and JWoww's daughter, Meilani, 9, are rocking a matchy-matchy look, including swimsuits, towel-wrapped hair, and kissy-face expressions along with peace signs.

In more photos, Giovanna and Meilani pose together while enjoying a fun pool day.

Fans were quick to take notice of the fact that both girls are the spitting image of their mothers, with one top comment reading: "You guys made exact replicas of yourselves 😭"

In addition to their mini-me daughters, Snooki and JWoww are also boy mamas. Snooki shares sons Lorenzo, 10, and Angelo, 3, with husband Jionni La Valle. JWoww shares son Greyson, 7, with ex-husband Roger Mathews.

Earlier this month, MTV dropped the explosive trailer for the next installment of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which returns to the network on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

After the first half of season 6 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation ended with the shocking return of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, the reality series is back with the second installment of episodes -- and even more of the original Jersey Shore star who has not appeared on the spinoff until now.

And if that's not enough, Giancola is not the only original star that's reuniting with her former housemates. The remainder of season 6 also sees Ronnie Ortiz-Magro making a comeback to the franchise after taking a step back the past few seasons.

Of course, in the trailer for the new episodes, there is no shortage of drama as the Jersey Shore family is finally all back together for the first time in 11 years. "It can't get any better than this," Sammi says as the extended preview teases the ups and downs -- as well as a callback to that note -- to come in the second half of season 6.

This vacation also sees Snooki, JWoww, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese navigating their own personal and family dramas when the latest trip kicks off in snow-filled Pennsylvania.

