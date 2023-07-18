Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Daughters Are Next Generation Meatballs in 'Twinning' Pics
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She Returned to ‘Jersey Shor…
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Why She Never Did Nudity on ‘Sex an…
Scott Evans Reveals Why He Had Imposter Syndrome on ‘Barbie’ Set…
Billie Eilish Reveals What Kind of Barbie She Would Be in Barbie…
Ryan Michelle Bathe Reveals If She or Hubby Sterling K. Brown Ar…
Mama June Shannon Reveals How Bad of a Bridezilla She Was for We…
Why Kelly Ripa Wants Daughter Lola to Co-Host ‘Generation Gap’ (…
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals If Her Parents Ever Tried to Set Her U…
'The Bachelorette' Premiere Sneak Peek: Brayden Brags About Kiss…
How Bruce Willis Was Honored on First Father's Day as a Grandfat…
Kelly Osbourne Slams Prince Harry During NSFW Rant
'90 Day Fiancé’: Tyray on Being in Denial About Carmella and Dat…
'The Witcher' Cast on Season 3 and Liam Hemsworth Taking Over fo…
'The Last Airbender' Cast on Bringing the Animated Series to Lif…
‘Secret Invasion’ Roundtable: Cast Reveals Co-Star Secrets in 'W…
'America's Got Talent': Howie Mandel Slams Golden Buzzer for Hyp…
'Yellowstone:' Taylor Sheridan Reacts to Kevin Costner Quitting …
Tom Cruise Reacts to His Movies Grossing Over $10 Billion at the…
Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis and Owen Wilson Open Up About …
There's quite a bit of "twinning" happening in Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's latest pics. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star shared a new carousel of images featuring longtime BFF Jenni "JWoww" Farley and the pals' lookalike daughters -- and the resemblance is striking!
"Twinning all day. 😘✌🏽" Snooki captioned her post on Instagram, leading with a photo of herself and JWoww with their girls. Snooki's daughter, Giovanna, 7, and JWoww's daughter, Meilani, 9, are rocking a matchy-matchy look, including swimsuits, towel-wrapped hair, and kissy-face expressions along with peace signs.
In more photos, Giovanna and Meilani pose together while enjoying a fun pool day.
Fans were quick to take notice of the fact that both girls are the spitting image of their mothers, with one top comment reading: "You guys made exact replicas of yourselves 😭"
In addition to their mini-me daughters, Snooki and JWoww are also boy mamas. Snooki shares sons Lorenzo, 10, and Angelo, 3, with husband Jionni La Valle. JWoww shares son Greyson, 7, with ex-husband Roger Mathews.
Earlier this month, MTV dropped the explosive trailer for the next installment of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which returns to the network on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
After the first half of season 6 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation ended with the shocking return of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, the reality series is back with the second installment of episodes -- and even more of the original Jersey Shore star who has not appeared on the spinoff until now.
And if that's not enough, Giancola is not the only original star that's reuniting with her former housemates. The remainder of season 6 also sees Ronnie Ortiz-Magro making a comeback to the franchise after taking a step back the past few seasons.
Of course, in the trailer for the new episodes, there is no shortage of drama as the Jersey Shore family is finally all back together for the first time in 11 years. "It can't get any better than this," Sammi says as the extended preview teases the ups and downs -- as well as a callback to that note -- to come in the second half of season 6.
This vacation also sees Snooki, JWoww, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese navigating their own personal and family dramas when the latest trip kicks off in snow-filled Pennsylvania.
See the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Jersey Shore' Stars Speak Out Against MTV's Reboot
Tori Spelling & Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Talk Owning Up to Their Messes
Snooki Shares What Brought Her Back to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'
'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Cast on Snooki's Return (Exclusive)
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Talks Co-Parenting With Ex-Husband Roger Mathews