Jersey Shore fans are going to want to fist pump over this revelation!
During an exclusive sit-down with ET's Rachel Smith, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, who rose to fame as one of the eight roommates on the hit MTV reality series, shed some light on what she's been up to since she last appeared on the show more than a decade ago. As the 36-year-old New Jersey native put it, "I actually enjoy normal life."
Included in that normal life has been her boyfriend of two years now, Justin May. "I feel like all we have is really time, so I've learned not to waste time on the wrong people anymore," Giancola said. "I found somebody who's very loving and supportive of what I do and just supportive of me and who I absolutely adore."
Fortunately for viewers of Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- which Giancola is set to make her debut on Thursday night -- May will also be making an appearance with her TV family. "You guys will all see that on the show," she confirmed, "and I was really excited to introduce him to everybody."
While the last time fans saw her in a relationship, it was a turbulent one with castmate Ronnie Magro, May was not too far away all those years ago.
"He actually used to work at the club Karma when we were there partying in 2009," she said of her boyfriend.
Added Giancola, "I just feel like it was kind of weird how he kind of was a part of my life prior, in the beginning years."
So what else has she been up to?
"I play soccer on Wednesday nights. I have a store called Sweetheart Coast down in Ocean City, New Jersey, which is like my baby. I spend a lot of time there and I basically work there even. I do it myself," she said. "I'm a normal person like everybody else and now I just so happen to be back on TV again."
Giancola will make her long-awaited return to the small screen Thursday night on the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at 8/7c on MTV.
For more on her return, read ET's exclusive interviews below.
