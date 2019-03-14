DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are looking for love!

On Thursday, MTV announced more details about the Jersey Shore stars' new dating reality show, Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny. According to the press release, "the iconic duo is looking to step out of the shore house and into the arms of their ‘Ride-or-Dies.’"

The 20 contestants, ranging in age from 22 to 37, will get to choose whose love they're competing for, while the guys will get the ultimate say in who stays and who goes.

In the first promo for the series, which premieres April 11, Pauly and Vinny -- wearing matching tuxedo vests -- are holding roses in the colors of the Italian flag. "Will you accept these bros?" Vinny asks in the clip, as Pauly stands beside him.

Keep reading for more on all of the women vying for the Jersey boys' hearts!

Alli Adams, 28, Green Bay, Wisconsin

According to her Instagram bio, Alli is currently based in Nashville, Tennessee, and working in marketing and public relations.

Alysse Joyner, 24, Brooklyn, New York

Alysse has a separate Instagram account to show off her cooking skills.

Ashley Lands, 24, New York, New York

Ashley drives race cars, climbs buildings, models and acts, according to her website.

Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, 27, Lake Grove, New York

Her Instagram account is private, but, in her profile pic, Brittani looks cool as she poses alongside a blue car in an all-black look.

Brittnay Dawson, 33, Norfolk, Nebraska

According to her website, Brittnay is an entrepreneur and television personality who serves as the CEO of a media production agency.

Cate Lapera, 27, Staten Island, New York

Cate's Instagram account shows her partying with friends and rocking a New York Giants jersey on more than one occasion.

Christina Lawrence, 29, Los Angeles, California

From the looks of her Instagram, Christina appears to be quite the yogi!

Derynn Paige, 25, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

Derynn is the founder of a clothing line, which she recently started after graduating from Rutgers University.

Deseree Flores, 37, Scottsdale, Arizona

Deseree works as a personal trainer, even posting videos of her workouts on YouTube.

Elle Wilson, 25, Waverly, Pennsylvania

Not much is immediately clear about the Philadelphia-based Elle, but she does have more than 10,000 followers on her private Instagram account.

Holly Gurbisz, 26, Matawan, New Jersey

Holly's Instagram bio reads, "True beauty is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside."

Maria Elizondo, 22, West New York, New Jersey

Maria was on season seven of MTV's Are You the One?

Marissa Lucchese, 22, Massapequa Park, New York

Marissa works as a makeup artist in the tri-state area.

Michelle “Mish” Gao, 22, Tustin, California

According to her Instagram bio, Mish is obsessed with music, has a passion for travel and loves to smile.

Nadya Erazo, 29, Pomona, California

Nadya works as both a promo and print model and a makeup artist.

Nikki Hall, 26, Los Angeles, California

Nikki's Twitter bio describes her as a loner, lover, writer and feminist.

Shira Tran, 27, New Orleans, Louisiana

Shira is passionate, values positive vibes and loves fashion, beauty, CrossFit and gymnastics, according to her Instagram bio.

Susan “Suzi” Baidya, 30, Irvine, California

Suzi's Instagram features lots of outdoorsy shots as well as pics from concerts and hanging out with friends.

Victoria Fryer, 25, Long Beach, California

Victoria frequently rocks swimsuits on her Instagram page, where she has nearly 10,000 followers.

Zuljeily Andino, 30, Miami, Florida

Zuljeily describes herself as a former beauty queen on Instagram.

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres April 11 on MTV.

