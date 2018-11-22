Jesse & Joy have something special on the way for their fans!

The Mexican pop duo, composed of siblings Jesse Huerta, 35, and Joy Huerta, 32, stays true to their roots with their latest single, “Te Esperé,” which evokes a sense of beauty, heartbreak and hope.

Ahead of the song’s music video release on Friday, ET has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the singer-songwriters on the set of the striking visual.

Shot on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles by Dano Cerny, the music video highlights the emotion and heart of the single with a cinematic performance by Jesse & Joy in an ethereal, rundown abandoned house. The clip, with its angelic lighting, creates a soft mood that perfectly encompasses the song’s message. Check out the sneak peek in the player above.

Jesse and Joy, who have released songs in both English and Spanish, have always been influenced by both their American and Mexican cultures.

“We’re Latin American,” Joy told ET’s Elisa Osegueda exclusively. “Our father is Mexican and our mother is American. We know what it’s like to be bi-cultural. To grow up getting the best of both worlds. I think we feel pretty blessed and responsible because we have the biggest blessing to have two passports.”

With Jesse adding, “If we feel inspired to write a full song in English, we’ll do it. We’ve done it before, where we’ve written a song in English but then we showcase the Spanish version.”

