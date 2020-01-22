Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana are going their separate ways.

A source tells ET that the 41-year-old actor and the 35-year-old actress separated three weeks ago, after being engaged since August 2016. The two have been dating since 2009.

Metcalfe has not been living at their house, the source adds.

The news comes after The Daily Mail published photos of Metcalfe over the weekend holding hands with model Livia Pillmann, then out with a different woman later that same day.

Meanwhile, Santana and Metcalfe were publicly together as recently as Jan. 4, when they attended an Art of Elysium event in Los Angeles and posed for pictures.

ET spoke with Metcalfe in August and he called his relationship with Santana "rock solid."

"I'm in a long-term relationship with someone who understands the demands of this business, so it's easy for me and for us," he said at the time. "The key is to not go longer than two weeks without seeing each other if possible, but there are times where sometimes we have to go longer."

"We can handle it," he continued. "Some people can handle it and some can't, but we have a rock-solid relationship."

He also said the two kept pushing back their wedding because of work opportunities. The former Desperate Housewives star previously told ET that they set a wedding date in September 2018 and were already "locking down a venue," though they didn't end up tying the knot.

"I've never had to put something personal ahead of my career yet in my life and that's been pretty intentional," Metcalfe shared. "That's probably why I've been so slow to marry and start a family because my career is very important to me and I have a fiancee whose career is very important to her, so it works, but when it's not working, I guess I'll have something to talk about. I don't know if we're like Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn or what the situation is, but it works for us."

"I don't think either of us is ready to start a family," he added. "We have a lot of friends with kids and it's a major commitment obviously. I think that's when you need to start putting a lot of opportunities and career things on the backburner."

