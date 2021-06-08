Jesse Tyler Ferguson wants to make sure his fans are taking all the necessary precautions. The 45-year-old Modern Family star took to Instagram on Monday to share a health update.

"Reminder to stay up to date on your dermatology checks… especially if you’re fair like me," the redheaded star captioned a photo of himself at the dermatologist's office with some gauze taped to his neck. "I always wind up getting something taken from me, every time I go. 😩."

He added that during this visit, "they took a bit of skin cancer that they found."

The new dad added that the doctors caught the spot "early," noting, "I’m gonna be just fine. 🔪"

He also urged his followers to "wear sunscreen!" Jokingly adding, "SPF 1000 for me!"

Ferguson's health is even more important now that he's become a first-time father. He and husband Justin Mikita welcomed son Beckett Mercer back in July 2020.

