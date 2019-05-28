Grey’s Anatomy heartthrob Jesse Williams appears to be having a blast soaking up the sun in Colombia with his girlfriend, Taylour Paige.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a sexy snap of the two cuddled up in their swimwear on what appeared to be a boat.

While the 37-year-old actor was shirtless, Paige also flaunted her fabulous figure in an orange bikini.

Williams’ on-screen love, Kelly McCreary, was quick to comment on the post with a string of fire and heart eye emojis.

Paige is also an actress, who appeared on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy in 2016. She was first linked with Williams in January when they were spotted together at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Ozwald Boateng Harlem Runway Show in New York at the beginning of May.

Paige also shared some cute candid snaps of the couple on her Instagram account, while they were glammed up for the event.

Williams filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, in April 2017 after five years of marriage. They share two kids together.

Meanwhile, another Grey’s Anatomy hunk was also enjoying fun outings with his loved one over Memorial Day Weekend, with Giacomo Gianniotti taking his wife, Nichole, to New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour stop in Los Angeles, California.

McCreary was also hanging with her new spouse, Pete Chatmon, posting plane and airport pics from their honeymoon, which included a stop in Hong Kong.

See more on Grey’s Anatomy below.

