Jessica Alba Shares How She Finds Her Way Back to Husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba is getting real up about the highs and lows she's experienced in her marriage to Cash Warren.

The 43-year-old actress and entrepreneur was a guest on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up to promote her new movie, Trigger Warning, and was refreshingly honest about her relationship.

When co-host Stanley T brought up how Alba has managed to maintain a successful marriage in Hollywood while juggling her acting career, business ventures, and raising a family, the Honest Company founder didn't shy away from acknowledging the challenges she and Warren have faced.

"We found each other," Alba said, referring to a period early in their relationship when they briefly separated due to Warren's admitted jealousy issues, something he's publicly taken accountability for.

"I think, you, in love, right? You go through that two and a half years, which is not real and then after two and a half years, the reality of what your relationship is comes together and you are either gonna choose to be a family or not," she explained.

Alba credited her and Warren's ability to recalibrate and reconnect as a couple for keeping their marriage intact through rocky periods. "I think with chosen family, you ebb and flow and I think the more you ebb and flow, the more you realize that the hard times aren't gonna be as, it's not gonna be permanent. You can find your way back to each other."

The Fantastic Four star emphasized that even when it feels impossible at the moment, putting in the work to understand each other's perspectives is worthwhile. "It's messy and it's hard and it's, you know, humbling and all of that, but if you can figure out how to just find your way back to each other, it ends up being worth it."

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren - Taylor Hill/Getty Images

For Alba, having a partner who has witnessed her personal evolution over their 15-year relationship adds something invaluable to their bond. "There's something so cool about that history," she said of Warren.

Co-host Nicole Ryan noted that overcoming obstacles as a couple makes the journey more meaningful, to which Alba wholeheartedly agreed, stating, "You won't appreciate them even. Yeah, you've got to earn it."

At the end of the day, Alba can't imagine her life without her husband by her side. "He's really great and I think for me, I always was like, 'I like myself better when he's in my life.' When it comes down to it, I wouldn't want to be with anybody else."

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren - Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Pair of Thieves

Last month, the couple -- who wed on May 19, 2008 and have three children together, Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6, -- rang in their 16th wedding anniversary, and the actress made sure to commemorate the milestone with a special tribute on Instagram.

Alongside a photo carousel featuring pictures of the pair throughout the years, Alba penned a loving message for her husband. "16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren," she began. "I'm proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family."

She added, "Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you."

One of the photos featured in Alba's Instagram album shows the family with a newborn Hayes, while others feature Alba and Warren, 45, cuddled up on a boat, having a date night and on vacation.

Alba and Warren have been together for a total of two decades. Back in August 2023, the Honest Company founder spoke with ET about the secret to their successful marriage.

"I think sometimes it's overcommunication, sometimes it's under communication," she told ET at the time. "Sometimes it's, 'I need my space I'll talk to you [later].' When I need [you, I'll say], 'I miss you, will you come back?' [It's about] always communicating how you feel."

Warren also shared what's kept their relationship strong during a previous appearance on Jana Kramer's Whine Down podcast.

"You can go months when your energy is just off. It's not like you're actively fighting over those months, but your energy is off. Just having the patience to know that eventually it starts to come back together and your energy starts to get back aligned," he said of what he and Alba practice to keep their relationship intact. "Going through a few of those cycles, I no longer get as nervous and kind of start looking at the door. I no longer get as nervous when you're drifting apart or your energy's off."

