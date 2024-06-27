Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are "doing just fine" weeks after his DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, New York.

A source tells ET that "they both know, and understand, that everyone makes mistakes and that mistakes don't define people. Jess knows that Justin is a great husband and dad, and a wonderful person with the best intentions."

The source added, "He is putting his energy into wowing his fans with incredible shows and trying to move on. Jess is feeling focused and centered while filming and not letting this situation derail her. Their kids are also at the forefront of their minds as always and they're protecting their children from any negative media attention."

The couple -- who share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3 -- put on a united front this week when he performed at New York City's Madison Square Garden as part of his Forget Tomorrow tour. She joined him backstage, and they documented the outing as they joined his touring crew members for a taste of Swedish gummy candies.

When the concert got going, Biel was seen jamming out in the audience, where she was joined by one of the couple's sons. That they are moving forward together comes as no surprise. A source recently told ET that the 42-year-old actress has been a pillar of support for her husband in the wake of his legal troubles.

"Jess is definitely feeling disappointed, but she is by Justin’s side," the source said. "She acknowledges that Justin, and all of us, are all human and make mistakes."

Timberlake, 43, was arrested on June 18 in the Hamptons and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned later that morning and is due back in court virtually next month. A spokesperson for the Sag Harbor Police Department told ET that cops observed Timberlake on June 18 at approximately 12:37 a.m. driving a 2025 gray BMW southbound on Madison Street. Cops said he failed to stop at a duly posted stop sign and he failed to stay in his lane.

Police said he failed a series of field sobriety tests and he refused a breathalyzer test several times. The day after his arrest, a source told ET, "Justin is feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated, but also accountable."

Days later, Timberlake addressed his arrest during his tour stop in Chicago.

"We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it's been a tough week," Timberlake says in video shared on social media. "But you're here. I'm here ... I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much."

