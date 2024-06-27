Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had some sweet and sour fun backstage during the New York City leg of his Forget Tomorrow tour. The couple joined Timberlake's touring crew members to taste tested a selection of Swedish gummy candies.

In his latest videos shared to Instagram, Timberlake, who performed at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and Wednesday, offers his take on a collection of candy from BonBon New York City. Clad in all-black athleisure gear, he is initially less than impressed with his first treat and ranks it six out of 10. Later, he comes back for round two and happily acknowledges, "Oh, that's good."

"I like that a lot better than the first one," he adds, nodding enthusiastically. In the end, he gives the sweet a 9.5 rating.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Madison Square Garden on June 25, 2024 in New York City. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

He cheekily adds, "It tastes like strawberry bubblegum," offering a subtle wink to his 2013 The 20/20 Experience song, "Strawberry Bubblegum."

In another video, Biel is taken aback when she tries a sour candy, declaring, "Holy s**t."

"It's so good, it's just super sour," she explains, collecting herself.

She eventually offers a glowing "eight or nine" review, throwing two thumbs up and saying "Yum!"

"Hope this makes the world tour extra sweet!!!! 🍬🤸🏽‍♀️" the candy brand commented on one video.

Biel was seen jamming out in the audience during Timberlake's show on Tuesday, and was joined by one of the couple's sons.

A source recently told ET that the 42-year-old actress has been a pillar of support for her husband in the wake of his legal troubles.

"Jess is definitely feeling disappointed, but she is by Justin’s side," the source said "She acknowledges that Justin, and all of us, are all human and make mistakes."

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend Justin Timberlake's 'EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS' Album Release Party. - Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Justin Timberlake

Timerlake's NYC shows come one week after he was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, and charged with driving while intoxicated. A Sag Harbor police officer observed him driving a 2025 gray BMW and failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and stay in his lane. The officer also reportedly said Timberlake told him the arrest would "ruin the tour." When the officer asked what tour he was referring tour, the singer reportedly replied, "the world tour."

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," a statement from the police department read. "Upon contact with [Timberlake] it was ascertained that [he] was operating said vehicle in intoxicated conditions, in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Justin Timberlake's mugshot. - Sag HarborPolice Department

Timberlake told police he had "one martini" before getting behind the wheel, which was later corroborated by the bartender who served him.

"Justin is feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated, but also accountable," a source told ET following Timberlake's arrest, adding that the singer "does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol," instead viewing the incident as a "major lapse of judgement."

The pop star has spoken out about the incident only once, addressing it at his Chicago, Illinois, tour stop on June 21.

"We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it's been a tough week," Timberlake said in video shared on social media. "But you're here. I'm here ... I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much."

In the middle of his remarks, Timberlake bowed down to the crowd after they gave him a roaring ovation. Following his comment, Timberlake appeared to wipe away tears before inviting the crowd for a singalong.

He is next scheduled to perform in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday and Sunday.

