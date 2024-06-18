Just hours after Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, his wife, Jessica Biel, was all smiles on the set of her new Amazon Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in New York City.

On Tuesday, Biel was photographed laughing with other members of the cast and crew while filming an outdoor scene in the Big Apple.

Biel, 42, rocked a striped black and beige long-sleeve dress and a short 'do as she stood around between takes during production.

Jessica Biel on location for 'The Better Sister' on June 18, 2024 in New York City. - Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Better Sister follows "Chloe (Biel), who moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband, Adam (Corey Stoll), and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister, Nicky (Elizabeth Banks), hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean," per the series' description. "When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets."

Jessica Biel stars in 'The Better Sister' -- opposite Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll -- for Amazon Prime Video. - Raymond Hall/GC Images

The on-set sighting comes after news broke that Timberlake was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor, New York, on a DWI charge.

ET confirms that Timberlake was arraigned on Tuesday morning on one count of driving while intoxicated and was released without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, July 26.

The "SexyBack" singer was arrested after police claim he was observed driving a 2025 gray BMW and failed to stop at a duly posted stop sign and he failed to stay in his lane.

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the statement continued. "Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment."

Justin Timberlake's mugshot following his arrest on June 18, 2024, in Sag Harbor, New York on Long Island. - Sag Harbor Police Department

Timberlake spent the night in jail and hours later was spotted leaving looking relaxed. The 43-year-old singer is in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour after releasing his sixth solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, earlier this year.

A source told ET on Tuesday, "Justin was with his friends [Monday] night at American Hotel and really enjoying himself. He seemed a little tipsy and drunk, but not in a belligerent way. When he left and got in his car, he revved his engine a few times."

Another source told ET, "Justin and his party arrived after 10 p.m. and were full of energy. He was with a group of around six to seven people including men, women and some young adults. There wasn't anyone in the dining room, but there were a few people still drinking at the bar. It was surprising to see them show up so late because the restaurant was pretty much closed by the time they got there."

Justin Timberlake performs on stage at Rogers Arena on April 29, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Prior to his arrest, Biel and Timberlake, who have been married since October 2012, celebrated Father's Day on Sunday by posting messages to social media. The couple shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

"You're so many things to so many people," Biel captioned a post in his honor. "But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU."

