Justin Timberlake was arrested on Monday night for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, ET has confirmed.

Timberlake's arrest, first reported by ABC News, occurred in Sag Harbor, New York.

The 43-year-old singer is currently in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour after releasing his sixth solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, earlier this year. He is set to be arraigned on Tuesday morning.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Rogers Arena on April 29, 2024 in Vancouver. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Timberlake last performed in Miami, Florida, on June 15. He has two upcoming dates in Chicago, Illinois, this weekend, followed by a pair of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

ET has reached out to a rep for Timberlake for comment.

Earlier on Monday, Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, was spotted filming The Better Sister with Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll in Central Park.

Jessica Biel is on location for 'The Better Sister' on June 17, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

On Sunday, Timberlake celebrated Father's Day by offering a glimpse into his private home life with Biel and their two children. The couple shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

"You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU," Biel captioned a post in his honor.

The *NSYNC alum also shared a post on his Instagram page.

"My 2 greatest gifts," he wrote. "I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose."

Timberlake also recently made headlines when he stopped a recent show after noticing a fan in need.

In a video shared on TikTok, Timberlake was at the climax of his hit song, "Cry Me A River," when he moved to the front of the stage and began pointing to the audience. Timberlake then looked to the side and motioned for someone to go where he is pointing -- making sure to stay engaged with the venue official until someone went to assist.

Story is developing...

Get the ET Newsletter By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: