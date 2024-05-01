While April 30 may just be the last day of the month for most, for *NSYNC fans, it's a national holiday.

Dubbed "It's Gonna Be May Day" in conjunction with the band's hit song, "It's Gonna Be Me," Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass have gleefully joined in on the fun sparked by Timberlake's hilariously pop-sounding pronunciation of "me" in the song's bridge.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, Bass, 44, enlisted his husband, Michael Turchin, to pull off a skit centered around the song lyric that has inspired thousands of memes each year in the lead-up to May. In his video, Bass sweetly hands Turchin, 37, a card declaring his love and tricking him into announcing what month is coming down the pike.

"Michael, roses are red, April is gray, but when you wake up tomorrow..." Turchin says, reading the card Bass handed to him before realizing what he's done. "Oh no."

"It's gonna be May," Bass says from across the room, complete with cooked ramen noodles on his head to recreate JT's iconic '90s hair.

"POV: your friend mispronounces a word once and now it’s a national holiday. Happy #itsgonnabemay Day!" Bass wrote in the caption of the post.

For his own part, 43-year-old Timberlake -- who has long been the butt of the joke -- stitched a video, in which a creator asked other TikTok users to chime in with a word they incorrectly pronounced once that "still haunts you to this day."

"Umm... me," Timberlake says in the short video, which has been liked more than 700,000 times. Reclaiming the narrative, the singer owned his mistake and captioned the Instagram post, "It’s gonna be…"

"and now you have a WHOLE HOLIDAY to remind you 🤗," the official Trolls Instagram account responded in the comments.

The celebration comes just weeks after Bass and Timberlake reunited with their *NSYNC bandmates -- Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick -- for a one-night-only show in Los Angeles, where they surprised the audience with a performance.

The show -- part of Timberlake's promotion for his new album, Everything I Thought It Was -- saw the group perform live renditions of their 2000 hits, including "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me," as well as their latest collaboration, "Paradise." Among those in the crowd were Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Travis Kelce.

"Paradise," which appears on JT's album, follows "Better Place," the band's first single in 20 years, which they recorded for Trolls Band Together.

In October, ET caught up with Fatone, 47, who first clued fans in on the potential for future *NSYNC projects after the successful debut of their song for the Trolls film. The My Big Fat Greek Wedding actor said that the sky is the limit but that they were taking things slow.

"As you get older in life you start to realize certain things of what's important, or what you may miss, or feelings that you've had before that you may never have again until later on in life... I think that's what we felt like in the studio," he said. "I think all of us felt like this is the right time to do it... After that, who knows? It was one of those things like, let's see what happens."

RELATED CONTENT: