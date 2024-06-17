Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are opening up about life with two boys – and even sharing photos.

For Father's Day on Sunday, Timberlake, 43, and Biel, 42, commemorated the day by posting rare family pictures to their social media pages. However, the couple continues to shield their sons – Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3 – from the internet by not sharing their faces.

Biel praised her hubby on Instagram, writing that he's "the rock" of the family. She included pictures of the singer with their children, as well as a sweet photo of him kissing her head.

"You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU 🪨❤️," the actress captioned her post.

Timberlake reposted Biel's post to his Instagram Story.

In May, Biel explained her thought process behind what she chooses to share of her kids on social media.

"This very social media world is where they exist and where they live, and that will be a very big part of their life and their reality," Biel told Kelly Ripa in an episode of SiriusXM's Let's Talk off Camera with Kelly Ripa. "I just don't want it to be on my account, so we try to engage in a way that feels authentic, but also just not, you know, blasting them all over the place."

She added, "And no disrespect to anybody who feels comfortable doing that. That's just our family choice."

Timberlake commemorated Father's Day on his Instagram page by sharing two pictures of himself with his sons, which Biel also reposted on her Instagram Story.

"My 2 greatest gifts," Timberlake penned. "I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose."

"Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open. ⛳️," he continued before concluding, "Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you! 🫡."

Last June, Biel spoke to ET about bracing herself for her kids' teenage years.

"I am devastatingly nervous about it," she said. "God, I mean it's terrifying. What's going to happen to these kids? What they have to go through with puberty, it's hard being a kid. I tell my eight-year-old that all the time. I'm like, 'Dude, it's hard being eight. I get it.' And then I'm gonna help him see that it's hard being 41. He's just looking at me like, 'What? You don't matter.'"

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT:

