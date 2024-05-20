Bringin' sexy back! Jessica Biel, Amy Adams, Taylor Lautner, Lizzo, Scheana Shay, and more celebrities attended Justin Timberlake's concert at the Kia Forum on Saturday in Inglewood, California.

The singer, who kicked off his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour on April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC after a five-year hiatus, has sold over one million tickets so far -- and now fans will have the opportunity to see him in even more cities.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

On Monday, the actor announced that he will be adding nine performances to the North America leg of his tour in fall 2024.

Concertgoers can expect to be wowed by Timberlake's two-hour long show filled with back-to-back classics along with new hits from his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought I Was.

The medley-style concert features 29 fan-favorites including "My Love," "Cry Me a River," "Rock Your Body," SexyBack," "Can't Stop The Feelin'!" and more.

The night concludes with a show-stopping performance of "Mirrors" where Timberlake floats over the audience on a tilting LED screen made up of tiny mirrors and leans towards the crowd as they join him in belting out the last chorus.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Pre-sale tickets for the new shows will be available through Verizon and Citi on Tuesday, May 21 through Wednesday, May 22 and general ticket sales will be available starting Thursday, May 23 at 10 am local time on justintimberlake.com.

RELATED CONTENT: